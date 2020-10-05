Cloudy with showers today, Richard says umbrella weather returns

Coastal and River Flooding at times of high tide

High risk of Rip Currents

A slow-moving front will remain across the area today with high pressure to our north. Moisture will stream northeast from the system in the Gulf along this boundary with scattered light rain chances across northeast Florida, slightly drier for southeast Georgia. Locally heavy rainfall possible across our southern zones. Cloudy skies for northeast FL, Partly cloudy to partly sunny for southeast GA. Thunderstorm potential is low with the best potential during afternoon.

Temperatures will trend below normal today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Today: Cloudy and damp with rounds of light showers to pockets of light rain, mainly across northeast Florida. Rain chances for NE FL, 30-50 percent, SE GA, 20 percent near and along I-95. Cloudy skies with highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, 20-30 percent for southeast Georgia, 40-50 percent for northeast Florida. Wake up temperatures in the mid 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Unsettled work week with daily rain chances.

7am 66

8am 67

10am 72

11am 75

12pm 76

3pm 77

5pm 75

8pm 73

10pm 72

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 7:06 pm