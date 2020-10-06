Hurricane Delta is a tiny monster steroids

Hurricane Delta is on steroids! No other Atlantic hurricane has ever strengthened this much this fast after forming.

It intensified by 70 mph (from 40 mph to 110 mph) in its first 24 hours since becoming a named storm. That makes it the quickest most intensifying 24 hour period October Atlantic storm since Wilma in 2005.

Over the next few hours, Delta spun up into a 140 mph major hurricane.

As pressure drops winds increase. (wjxt)

Delta reached hurricane status in just 18 short hours after becoming a tropical depression.

A remarkably tiny eye just 5 miles across is barely noticeable on the satellite. Stronger winds often arise from narrow vortex diameters.

The 5 mile wide hurricane eye is almost too small to be spotted on the FOES 16 satellite. (.)

The area in the western Caribbean sea holds the hottest and deepest water on average in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin. This is why some of the strongest storms on record grow in the vicinity of Delta.

The deep pool of hot seawater here called Potential Heat Content is at the hottest point on record.

Depth of deep warm water (Red colors) matters in driving storms stronger. (wjxt)

Other deadly Category 4+ hurricanes have taken advantage of this zone between Jamaica & Yucatan Peninsula including Paloma in 2008 and Dean in 2007.

Delta’s faster intensification is one of the ways climate change is setting the odds against us.

On average, Atlantic hurricanes are intensifying from a storm to Cat 3 now 20 hours faster than 25 years ago.

Global warming is shown to make storms stronger and Delta now makes the list of six other October Atlantic hurricanes with maximum winds at or above 140 mph since 2010 including: