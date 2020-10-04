Tropical Storm Delta close to forming

A tropical wave in the Caribbean is looking so organized that the National Hurricane Center has begun issuing early track forecasts for Potential Tropical Cyclone 26.

The easterly wave has an 80% chance of becoming Tropical Storm Delta in the next 48 hours and is expected to enter the Gulf by Tuesday and head toward the vicinity of Louisiana or the Florida Panhandle by the end of the week.

The NHC says: On the forecast track, the center of the disturbance is expected to pass near or just southwest of Jamaica tonight and early Monday, move near or over the Cayman Islands Monday night, and approach the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening. The system is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Unlike Tropical Storm Gama that hit Tulum Mexico with 70 mph winds Saturday, this system should impact the states and result in an increase in moisture to fuel heavier rain across Jacksonville and Florida later this week.

Storm frequently become more prevalent in the Gulf by the middle of October and it comes as no surprise to have this potential storm impact the area later in the week.