New tropical storm Epsilon forms, expected to grow and target Bermuda

MIAMI – The 11 a.m. update: the center of Tropical Storm Epsilon was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 55.3 West. Epsilon is stationary and little overall motion is expected through tonight. A slow west-northwestward to northwestward motion should begin on Tuesday, and this motion should continue through midweek. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and Epsilon is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles primarily to the northeast and east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb.