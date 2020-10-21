Soggy start with scattered showers, Richard says more to come this afternoon

The onshore flow continues to stream scattered showers with isolated storms through coastal counties this morning. Showers with storms will move inland and expand in coverage through the afternoon. Some brief heavy downpours can be expected. Brief gusty wind with storms around 30-35 mph range.

Temperatures this morning and tomorrow morning will be well above normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid 80s inland.

Minor flooding during high tide. High risk of Rip Currents and rough surf, 3-6 ft along NE FL beaches.

Today: Scattered to numerous showers with isolated storms, 40-50 percent. Highs in the low to mid 80s inland and along our beaches. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Showers overnight.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, 30-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s inland, 70s along our beaches. Cloudy skies with east-northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies with showers possible overnight.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy skies with less shower, storm coverage as temperatures remain slightly above normal.

7am 72

8am 73

10am 78

11am 80

12pm 82

3pm 83

5pm 81

8pm 77

10pm 76

Sunrise: 7:33 am

Sunset: 6:49 pm