Tropical Depression likely to form this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An area of disturbed weather is likely to for to the south of Cuba over the next 48 hours. The NHC now places a high chance on it to develop. If it intensified into a Tropical Storm it would be named Zeta.

In their latest discussion the NHC notes that satellite images and radar data indicate that the broad area of low pressure located just west of Grand Cayman Island is gradually becoming better defined. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next day or two while the low drifts toward the northwest.

The system could move near western Cuba by Sunday and move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

Interests in western Cuba, the Florida Keys, and southern Florida should monitor the progress of this disturbance. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall will be possible over portions of the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Cuba, southern Florida, the Florida Keys, and the northwestern Bahamas through the weekend.

The spaghetti models are all over the place with this system.

The spaghetti models for this system vary widely in what direction the storm will head. What the forecast models do generally agree on is that this system will be on the weaker side. Also, the system will not make much forward motion over the next day or so.

The forecast models should come to a better agreement once the system actually forms and when it starts moving forward.

Of interesting note, the GFS forecast model, which has had a rock star performance this year in terms of forecasting, predicts very little development with this low.