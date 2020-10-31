Boomerang weather as we go from crisp and cool to building heat and humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The transition to cooler weather on Friday seemed sudden, as we had 11 days of summertime and then boom, we woke up in the 50s, everywhere. Quite the cool down. Which was accompanied by low humidities and super blue sunny skies. A real treat, basically, nice!

And fleeting. Forecast now becomes a trick.

Saturday morning will once again be cool and dry (crisp) for those who live just west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Those at the beach, changes will already be felt as warm and moist winds will be pushing onshore and building. Clouds will quickly build offshore and start pushing inland. As the clouds build it will be just a matter of time before Exact Track 4D will be tracking off shore rain showers that will then move onto area beaches and cross I-95. All of this will happen before the lunch hour.

Basically, boomerang weather. Ugh. And all this happening on Halloween and a Blue Moon evening, that full moon rises 6:58 pm Saturday evening.

Saturday sunrise temperatures will range from the mid-50s inland to around 65° at area beaches. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the mid-70s as winds build from northeasterly 5-10 mph to gusty winds up to 15-20 mph along the coast. There will be a building rip current risk Saturday afternoon at area beaches as well.

Sunday, skies continue to be variably cloudy from cloudy to sunny, but becoming sunnier in the afternoon and evening hours. That means temperatures will be jumping back up into the 80s and humidity levels will also rise, making it again feel rather summer-like. Later in the day winds will shift to a more northwesterly direction and as they do, a few evening downpours will accompany a cold front that will be swinging in from the northwest.

That cold front means business too!

Monday and Tuesday will be breezy and much, much cooler. Monday morning temperatures will be in the low 50s, all the way to the beach. There will be some 40s Monday morning, mainly in Georgia. Afternoon highs will be around 70° (yep, that’s about it) all the while skies will be super blue and sunny!

By Election Day, Tuesday, our weather will be as spectacular, with morning low temperatures in the 40s, just about everywhere. It is possible there will be some 30s in Georgia (Valdosta-Waycross-Nahunta). Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 70°.

Yet, again, the chill down and spectacular clear skies will be brief. Wednesday through the weekend, winds shift back into the northeast and a light nor’easter will settle in, bringing gusty winds, coastal flooding, high surf and rip current risk, and showers.

By then we will also be looking at the second of two new tropical systems. Eta will likely form in the deep Southern Caribbean Sea by Sunday and then by Wednesday, Theta will also form somewhere in the Southern Caribbean Sea. Should these two systems develop, 2020 would be the busiest hurricane season ever recorded (since 1851).