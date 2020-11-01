One more time: Tropical Storm Eta forms in Caribbean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center has been watching an unorganized cluster of thunderstorms in the Caribbean for the past few days. The system started to come together on Saturday morning. According to the NHC, recent visible and microwave satellite images suggest that the system almost certainly now has a well-defined center and it was upgraded to Tropical Depression 29 Saturday afternoon.

As of Saturday night we now have Tropical Storm Eta.

The Tropical Storm is in the Central Caribbean, about 270 miles southeast of Kingston Jamaica, and moving west at 15 mph with sustained wind speeds of 40 mph.

The storm is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Monday before making landfall near Honduras and Nicaragua as a hurricane.

Although the path does not show the system moving into the Gulf, The Weather Authority will watch it closely in the coming days.