Grab a coat: Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game might be damp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Do you have a rain jacket in your favorite team colors? If you are headed to the popular Georgia-Florida game this year, you may need it. The forecast looks damp at times as we head into the weekend.

Whether you’re cheering for the Dawgs or the Gators, we’re all rooting against onshore winds that will develop as we head into the weekend. The easterly winds bring moisture onshore, meaning rising humidity, increasing clouds and showers pushing onshore. The winds also push more water against our shoreline, creating a higher risk for rip currents and coastal erosion at high tide. In our rivers, we see higher levels of water and flooding during high tide. Ugh. But let’s get back to the game.

The 2020 version of Georgia-Florida excludes many of the normal celebrations like RV City and the Bold City Bash. The pep rallies won’t occur since we tore down the Landing. So the only good news about the forecast is more people than ever will be watching the game from their living room, where it’s always sunny and 75° and the concessions are quite a bit cheaper.

If you are heading down to the game, you do not have to worry about getting rained on while tailgating —because there is no tailgating this year.

Tailgating has been a long-standing tradition for the annual Georgia-Florida football game, but due to the current pandemic, tailgating will not be permitted in stadium parking lots. This regulation is a provision of safety and protection. Only game ticket holders will be permitted in these parking lots, and the new tailgating policy will be observed and regulated. Fans without tickets are strongly encouraged to stay clear of the Downtown Sports Complex area. City of Jacksonville

When the parking lots open at 12:30 p.m., the temperatures will be just shy of 80° and the skies will be relatively cloudy with the sun peeking through. It will be breezy, with easterly winds between 12 to 17 mph.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. and we will be in the low 80s with the same easterly winds in the brisk zone. The winds will bring a few showers onshore, with 50-60% chances to see rain during the game.

It’s too early to nail down the timing of the rain (tune into Richard Nunn or John Gaughan on Friday, we’ll have a better idea by then) but in general with the onshore flow, the chances for rain to the east of Interstate 95 are earlier in the day and by the later afternoon and evening hours the showers have moved inland. If that were to occur, you could make it to the game and miss the rain with most of it being inland by 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy the game — I’m headed on vacation with my husband, so I’ll be back (with a tan!) in a bit.

- Rebecca