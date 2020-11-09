Wet and windy weather for the start of the week

Cloudy skies with rounds of showers, mainly south of I -10, as windy conditions will develop along our beaches.

Windy across our area through tonight as Eta moves away from the Florida Keys into the eastern Gulf. Wind will increase with gusts up to 40 mph along the coastal areas. Shower activity will increase from the south today as the tropical moisture arrives. Areas of locally heavy rainfall possible along our coastal zones, I-95.

This pattern continues with deep tropical moisture will remaining across the area. Daily rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms expected. Wind will decrease and veer to the SE with warmer temperatures by midweek.

Today: Windy, cloudy with locally heavy rainfall, 60-80 percent. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind NE 15-20, gusts to 40 mph. Windy and cloudy with showers overnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers, embedded storms, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind ENE 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s across southeast Georgia, northeast Florida. Mild night under cloudy skies with showers.

Looking ahead: Tropical moisture continues this week. Keep a watchful eye on Tropical Storm Eta...

12pm 79

3pm 78

5pm 77

8pm 76

10pm 75

Sunrise: 6:48 am

Sunset: 5:33 pm