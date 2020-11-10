Subtropical Storm Theta makes 2020 the busiest hurricane season ever

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Make it 29 named storms as Theta developed on the tail end of an old cold front.

As of Wednesday night, the center of Subtropical Storm Theta was located about 995 miles southwest of the Azores and was moving toward the east near 15 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a general east-northeast motion is expected to continue during the next two to three days.

As of Wednesday evening, maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible during the next 12 to 24 hours, followed by little change in strength through Thursday.

Theta will remain well out to sea in the Eastern Atlantic.

Theta forms NHC forecast

Theta is the record-breaking 29th named storm of the season.