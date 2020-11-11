Eta tracks northward as Veterans Day weather will have warm sunny moments and downpours too!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Veterans Day parade will begin at 11:01 a.m. and the hope remains we will have partly cloudy, breezy and warm conditions. Highly unlike November, heading to the parade, dress comfortably cool and bring an umbrella. Yep, scattered showers are expected. But as we see the models shift Eta closer to the West Coast of the Florida Peninsula, it appears we here in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will be impacted, mostly by heavy downpours. At the moment it appears too early to determin all of the impacts we could see, but you can find more here... and for more on our recent weather ails we are have seen, these article are in the Weather News section on News4Jax.

Wednesday, Veterans Day, a little drier but very warm with a few downpours still possible, especially in the evening hours. Sunrise low temperatures around 72° and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s, possibly matching the record high of 87° back in 1986. Rain chances will be there but not as high as the rest of the work week. The parade starts at 11:01 am and I would take an umbrella to the parade. Winds will be southeasterly up to 20 mph.

Thursday and Friday, with Eta again creeping back northward just off the Florida west coast, deep tropical moisture will be back over Jacksonville, which means high probability of rains and possible heavy rains. Daytime temps not quite as hot, but back in the mid 80s. Winds will be southeasterly up to 20 mph.

With a little luck, Eta is moving away allowing for drier conditions and yet, warm near record breaking heat. Highs will be in the low 80s with just a few afternoon showers. Winds will be more southwesterly 7-12 mph.