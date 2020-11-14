Trending above average to round out the weekend

Happy Sunday!

We’re off to a mild start this morning in the mid to low 60s with some areas of dense fog across SE GA and NE FL.

Today will be our transition day. Highs will sit in the upper 70s low 80s with partly sunny skies and a 20%-30% chance for showers. Rain chances will increase after lunch time ahead of the approaching cold front.

By Sunday evening a cold front will move in from the northwest leaving us with cooler air come Monday morning.

Monday morning those across SE GA could see lows in the upper 40s and low 50s across NE FL. Definitely feeling like fall, yay!

Thanks to the passing cold front we will keep the fall-like weather with daily highs in the upper 60s low 70s and lows in the mid to low 50s through the next week.