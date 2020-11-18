W-I-N-D-S-Day as chilly temperatures and breezy conditions dominate our Wednesday weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Super beautiful, yet chilly conditions will kick-off your Wednesday. Yet, it will be the winds gusting between 20-30 mph, with higher gusts along the coast that will make today a true W-I-N-D-S-day.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s inland to around 55° at area beaches, the winds will be light but building.

By the lunch hour, super sunny, blue skies, will dominate. Temperatures will be struggling to rise much above 60°. By the afternoon hours, onshore northerly and northeasterly winds will be at their maximum. Gusting to more than 35 mph along the St. Johns and Flagler Beaches.

After highs will be in the low to mid 60s, which is about average for January in Jacksonville. Average high is 64°.

As Wednesday night settles across the entire area, winds will begin to change area conditions, from milder temperatures along area beaches to colder temperatures in inland areas.

The difference?

Area beaches will see temperatures overnight increase as the air modifies crossing over the still relatively warm Atlantic Ocean. Ocean water temperatures are in the 70s, winds coming from this direction will have milder air.

Meanwhile, inland areas will have lighter to calm winds by Thursday morning and that means, along with clear skies, early sunrise temperatures will be in upper 30s and low 40s.

Outlook for Thursday through the weekend? Increasing clouds, chances of a passing shower, or two and milder afternoon highs in the 70s.

Looking pretty “ok”.