Breezy and damp with coastal clouds

Cloudier skies we are seeing today will be part of the daily forecast into the weekend. All thos clouds rolling off the Atlantic are carrying several pockets of light showers. Spots of rain last overnight but most won’t carry past the western sections of Putnam, Clay and Duval counties.

Easterly wind direction means it won’t be as cold tonight with lows in the low 60s with a few areas west of highway 301 dipping into the 50s with drier conditions and lighter winds.

Coastal showers stick around Friday and into the weekend with the 10-15 mph easterly breeze through Saturday. Sunday some drier air moves in with less wind.

Highs in the lower 70s Friday climb into the mid to upper 70s this weekend.