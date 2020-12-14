Umbrella weather to jacket weather, Richard says a cold front will start the week

An area of low pressure and a cold front will push across our area this afternoon with breezy, southwest winds and showers. Shower will spread from the Gulf this morning through early afternoon, isolated storms will be possible along the front.

Afternoon highs will be above normal today, turning cloudy and cool Tuesday. An onshore flow tonight will moderate temperatures to mainly 50s with some areas getting in to the upper 40s with 40s to low 50s across SE Georgia.

Low pressure will form along the stalled front, shifting northward toward the Georgia while hugging the coast through Tuesday evening. Wrap-around showers will drift into the immediate coastal areas with few light showers possible inland to the I-95 corridor.

Today: Cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Wind SW 10-20 mph then N/NE late.

Tuesday: Cooler with patchy to dense fog. Wake up temperatures in the 40s and 50s inland and along our sandy shores. Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A cool cloudy start followed by below normal temperatures this week.

7am 62

8am 63

10am 70

11am 73

12pm 76

3pm 78

5pm 74

8pm 63

10pm 60

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 5:28 pm