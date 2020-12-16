Strong to isolated severe storms possible, It’s a great day for the Weather Authority App

STRONG TO ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON

Mother Nature and model data timing are step for step. Forecast remains on track through the following timeline.

Rain, heavy at times with amounts around 0.5 to 1 inch range. Brunswick to Baker county around noon. Rain continues along US 17 and I-95 southwest to Baker and Clay counties. Jax/GCS and north through Camden and Glynn counties around 1pm. St. Augustine/Palatka around 2pm. Clearing after 8pm.

Highs will reach the upper 50s to los 60s across SE GA with 60s to near 70 across NE FL.

Tonight, lingering showers expected for southeast zones ahead of the front. Mostly cloudy skies and colder temps will filter in overnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50 expected.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers, embedded storms 70-90 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s across inland NE FL and our beaches. Wind SW/NW 10-15 mph. Stronger gusts with storms.

Thursday: Damp with slowly clearing skies early. Wake up temperatures in the 40s across southeast Georgia, 40s to low 50s for northeast Florida. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Mild afternoon highs this weekend.

12pm 62

3pm 63

5pm 60

8pm 53

10pm 51

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 5:29 pm