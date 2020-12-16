Umbrella day Wednesday as a powerful winter storm moves up the East Coast

Jacksonville, Fla. – A powerful storm system will swing through the South (ultimately this storm will move up the coast and produce widespread heavy ice/snow from west of the D.C. area northward through Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Southern New England) on Wednesday.

As that transpires, a cold front will pass through Jacksonville.

Associated with that will be some briefly heavy downpours and maybe, just maybe, a severe storm (for gusty winds and possibly a brief tornado) in Putnam and Flagler counties.

Jacksonville will see a round of heavy rains, maybe a rumble of thunder during the early afternoon hours. Rainfall will be confined to about a 4 hour window from 11am-3pm. Folks west of Jacksonville, Lake City and along I-75, will see those rains earlier and those living in St. Johns and Flagler counties will see the rains later in the day. Rainfall amounts could be significant, up to 3/4″ for a few backyards.

Wednesday temperature forecast for those in Georgia will be easy, mostly in the 50s, yep a chilly, raw, cloudy day with a round of rains followed by clearing and even colder temperatures.

Temperatures around Jacksonville, will be from the 50s north of town to near 70 near the World Golf Village.

Down south, Putnam and Flagler counties, will see some morning sunshine and therefore see afternoon highs near 72°. It will be those warmer temperatures south of town that will fuel a few stronger cells/downpours.

Cold front rolls through Wednesday evening and temperatures will slide into the 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will begin breezy and cloudy at first. Despite afternoon sunshine our highs will remain in the 50s, parts of Georgia will be remain in the 40s. Then temperatures will slide to near freezing early Friday morning. Brrr...

Friday through Sunday will see afternoon temperatures in the 60s, dry conditions with partly cloudy skies.