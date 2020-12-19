Another front makes one day better than the other this weekend

Not as cold today with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the 60s. Coastal areas will experience more clouds as the day progresses with a few spotty showers around between Flagler and St. Johns counties. They weaken without making it much past the St. Johns River.

Increasing breezy north-northeasterly winds at 15 along the coast keep beach locations near 63.

Sunday low pressure moves through Florida spreading showers in the afternoon and evening, with this feature crossing our waters during the overnight hours. Temperatures in the morning start in the upper 40s to near 50 before reaching the mid to upper 60s. Rain increases to 70% by afternoon and continues into the evening.

After a cold front passes overnight, winds will shift northwesterly in the wake of this storm system dropping highs down into the mid 50s Monday and we dry out.

Next week starts cold but warms to the 70s by Christmas Eve when some severe storms possibly blow in. This strong front brings a weekend of freezing temperatures and quite possible the coldest Christmas afternoon since 2004.