Cloudy and warm, Richard says rain will start the new year

Patchy fog with showers possible this morning as moisture increases. Northeasterly flow this morning will become southeasterly across the area this afternoon. Showers chances will remain limited with a few showers possible along our coastal zones and north of I-10 through 5pm.

Warmer today with above normal highs. Overnight lows will continue to run above average as well.

Today: Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia, 70s across inland northeast Florida, upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 5-15 mph. Slight chance of showers possible along our coastal zones and north of I-10, 20 percent.

Thursday: NYE looks to be mainly dry as models have slowdown the timing of the front. Patchy fog with wake-up temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s area wide. Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Rain chances will be limited to our coastal zones as we say goodbye to 2020, 20-30 percent. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead to NYD: Models have slowdown the timing of the front with the highest chances for showers and possible storms to late Friday. High temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s with overnight temperatures in the 60s. The front will stall over the region Saturday with increasing rainfall over southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. The front will move offshore Sunday afternoon followed by cooler temperatures and sunny skies.

7am 47

8am 50

10am 64

11am 67

12pm 70

3pm 74

5pm 72

8pm 65

10pm 64

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:36 pm