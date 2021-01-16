32ºF

Near freezing temperatures return Sunday morning

Winds out of the west could gust up to 37mph Saturday afternoon

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and reporter

Sunday morning watches/advisorys
Talk about a windy afternoon!

Overnight high pressure will take control keeping our skies clear and weakening our winds. Lows will drop down into the mid to upper 30s along the coast and mid to low 30s inland. Most inland areas and those across southeast Georgia will sit at or below freezing.

Starting Saturday night through Sunday morning a Frost Advisory has been issued for a coastal areas and counties south of I-10 and a Freeze Watch for those to the west of I-95.

Sunday will warm up into the mid to upper 50s once again with a mix of sun and clouds.

Seasonal temperatures in the 60s will return Monday with a steady increase into the low 70s by the end of the week.

7-Day Forecast
