Last weekend of January and temperatures will be bouncing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a frosty Friday morning, as inland sunrise temperatures bottomed out at or just below freezing. Officially, Lake City and Cecil Commerce Center recorded lows of 30° as the Airport (JIA) reached a low of 33°. Then, despite beautiful, wall-to-wall blue skies, we eked out a high of 60°. Not this weekend, our temperatures will be heading much higher.

Saturday morning will start off chilly, but not freezing cold, with sunrise temperatures in the 30s, 40s along area beaches. Sunshine will continue to dominate the early morning skies, yet as the day wears on, clouds will start to roll onshore. By lunch time expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures well into the 60s. The exception? Area beaches. Onshore (easterly) winds will be chilly. Beach highs will only be in the upper 50s and actually chill throughout the early evening. Heading to the Beach? Layer up as it will be rather chilly.

Sunday starts off pleasantly cool. Sunrise temperatures another 10° milder, mostly in the 50s. Skies should be mostly sunny allowing all of us a chance of seeing the Falcon 9 rocket launch at the Cape. Launch time is scheduled at 7:02 a.m., with the launch window until 7:22 a.m. As the rocket launch takes place, our winds will slowly become more southerly and then southwesterly, allowing warmer temperatures to develop along the coast, and across most backyards across North Florida and South Georgia. Sunday afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Clouds will build into the lunch hour, providing a chance of a few showers ahead of a larger area of showers that will push in after 6 p.m.

Sunday night is when Exact Track 4D will get busy.

Overnight Sunday into sunrise Monday, showers will be pushing across the area, with a few rumbles of thunder. At this time no severe weather is anticipated, but remember Danielle Uliano will be on-air and on-line (News4jax) with the latest on this rain maker.

Cold front rolls through with the rains overnight Sunday. Rainfall amounts will be light, under a 1/2″ but it will once again be the chill on the backside of the cold front that will catch your attention. It will chill quickly by Monday morning.

Sunrise temperatures on Monday will be around 50° and afternoon highs will only be around 58°. Skies will be sunny on Monday with gusty winds, with winds up to 30 mph. Sounds like another “blustery” day.

Milder Afternoon