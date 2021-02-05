Cloudy with showers, Richard says wet weather returns

A cold front will approach from the Northwest with increasing wind from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Showers will start this morning with volume and coverage increasing with the actual frontal passage tonight. Numerous to widespread light to moderate shower activity continues through the overnight hours as frontal boundary shifts south.

Wet conditions will continue Saturday with the bulk of rain will coming Saturday afternoon/evening. Widespread showers are expected as the low slides across the peninsula. Beneficial rain of at least 0.50″ from the widespread showers and isolated t-storms, with heavier amounts nearing 2 inches.

Current models show a break in the rain Sunday afternoon through Monday.

Friday: Cloudy with showers. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to 50s. Cloudy with showers, 50-90 percent. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Cloudy with rain continuing through the night.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers and isolated storms, 70-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 40s across southeast Georgia, upper 40s to low 50s across northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 50s for SE GA, 60s for NE FL. Showers overnight, decreasing Sunday.

Looking ahead: Rain takes a break Sunday afternoon through Monday

7am 48

8am 50

10am 60

12pm 66

3pm 70

5pm 68

8pm 60

10pm 56

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 6:07 pm