Challenging weekend forecast is slowly evolving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Saturday!

This morning we’re kick starting our challenging weekend forecast. No weather watches, warnings or advisories for the immediate Jacksonville area, but back out west, the I-75 corridor to Tallahassee are under a Flood Watch.

Those across SE GA are waking up to scattered showers tracking northeast. Across NE FL morning fog is the main concern before afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop.

Around lunchtime scattered showers will track northeast across NE FL with a few strong to severe storms possible. Impacts will include strong winds, heavy rainfall, lightning, small hail and we can’t rule out a chance for an isolated tornado.

We’ll see a brief dry slot this evening before overnight showers return heading into Sunday morning.

Hopefully you have a rain plan for Valentines Day. Morning showers with a few thunderstorms will sink southeast across the area by early afternoon. Afternoon highs will range from the 60s across SE GA and low 70s across NE FL.

Ad

Rain totals through the weekend will sit between 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts.

Let’s go with the thought there will be multiple threats of rain/storms from now until through Thursday evening. The Weather Authority will be watching closely to these changing events as the models focus in the possibilities of flooding rains.

Saturday through Tuesday we’ll see showers/downpours and thunderstorms off and on and some of the rains will be very heavy. They will not last continuously but will take out 3-6 hours each day.