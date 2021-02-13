Potential for strong storms triggers Weather Authority Alert Day Sunday

We will update this as it becomes more apparent on the timing of the expected rounds of rain.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday a large area of moderate rain extends just west of Jacksonville through the Panhandle. Areas just west of Jacksonville can expect hours of rains, with amounts up to an inch. Now, an inch is not a lot of rain, but this is on top of the 3-5″ that has fallen since last weekend and as such backyard flooding and during the expected downpours on Sunday means we could easily see roads become briefly impassable from flooding.

This evening, area beaches will just see lighter rains.

Sunday will likely see two rounds of rains, one round in the morning the other during the afternoon and evening hours.

The morning rains will be more of an inconvenience and the afternoon/evening rains will be more classic, producing gusty winds, very heavy (yet brief) downpours. There will be some severe elements including the possibility of a tornado. I would expect a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings as the afternoon storms roll through.

Greatest impact will be on your Valentines Day plans, whether traveling or going out for a meal. Keep the Weather Authority App with the push alerts on so that you aren’t caught in the expected rough weather.

Drive Carefully!

Sunday afternoon could bring a few severe storms