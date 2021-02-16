66ºF

Ad

Weather

Final band of downpours and possible severe storms pushing through Jacksonville

Conditions will be vastly better on Tuesday as the sun comes out on Tuesday

John Gaughan, Chief meteorologist

Tags: forecast
Final band moving through
Final band moving through

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tornado Watch through 10 p.m.

A Tornado Watch means there are the conditions that produce tornadoes present, but have not yet been detected. A Tornado Warning is announced once a tornado has been spotted or detected by radar. You should take action immediately once a warning has been issued.

As of 8:50 p.m. (Monday evening) there are no severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings, yet the Tornado Watch continues as a line of strong thunderstorms approach from the west. These storms will push through Jacksonville between 9-10:30 p.m., then off the the beaches of Flagler County before midnight.

Rainfall over the next few hours will be up to another inch, this on top of the 4-6″ we have seen over the past 10 days. In other words, there will be more flooded backyards by the time you get up tomorrow morning.

Tuesday dries out a bit- expect a cloudy start but sunny skies for the afternoon hours, where temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Ad

Wednesday the clouds build back up, with decent chances for a passing shower and cool temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be a little cloudy, breezy and warm, with highs climbing into the toasty low 80s.

Friday will be cooler, cloudy and breezy, with a line of showers and thunderstorms pushing through ahead of a big cooldown.

The weekend will be cold and sunny, starting in the mid 30s and only topping out in the upper 50s. Sunday will be a little nicer, starting out in the 40s and topping out in the 60s.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: