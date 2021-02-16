Final band of downpours and possible severe storms pushing through Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tornado Watch through 10 p.m.

A Tornado Watch means there are the conditions that produce tornadoes present, but have not yet been detected. A Tornado Warning is announced once a tornado has been spotted or detected by radar. You should take action immediately once a warning has been issued.

As of 8:50 p.m. (Monday evening) there are no severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings, yet the Tornado Watch continues as a line of strong thunderstorms approach from the west. These storms will push through Jacksonville between 9-10:30 p.m., then off the the beaches of Flagler County before midnight.

Rainfall over the next few hours will be up to another inch, this on top of the 4-6″ we have seen over the past 10 days. In other words, there will be more flooded backyards by the time you get up tomorrow morning.

Tuesday dries out a bit- expect a cloudy start but sunny skies for the afternoon hours, where temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday the clouds build back up, with decent chances for a passing shower and cool temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be a little cloudy, breezy and warm, with highs climbing into the toasty low 80s.

Friday will be cooler, cloudy and breezy, with a line of showers and thunderstorms pushing through ahead of a big cooldown.

The weekend will be cold and sunny, starting in the mid 30s and only topping out in the upper 50s. Sunday will be a little nicer, starting out in the 40s and topping out in the 60s.