A turn around Tuesday as a weak cold front will push across the rest of the area through sunrise. A few light showers are possible along the cold front as it moves across the area. Cloudy skies this morning will gradually become mostly clear this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 50s in inland SE GA to the upper 60s and near 70 in southern NE FL. Overnight winds will become light and skies will be mostly clear, which will allow for patchy frost for inland areas.

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday Through Thursday Night. Increasing shower potential from south to north Wednesday afternoon with the best rain chances focused toward the Atlantic coast where gusty onshore flow will focus training bands of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Rain chances continue through Thursday evening with a couple waves of strong to severe storms possible. The first wave of storms will develop Thursday afternoon with the next round late afternoon into evening as a squall line. Strong storms will support wind damage and tornado potential especially as storms first approach our western SE GA zones and the Suwannee River Valley.

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s for southeast Georgia, 60s to near 70 for northeast Florida. Wind W 10 - 15 mph this morning then 5-10 mph through the afternoon. Clear skies with patchy frost possible for inland areas.

Wednesday: Turning wet with showers and storms expected. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to 40s under light cloud cover. Clouds will build with showers possible by late morning for northeast Florida. Coverage expands through the afternoon and evening, 40-50 percent.

Looking ahead: Potentially strong storms through the end of the week.

7am 57

8am 60

10am 63

12pm 65

3pm 66

5pm 64

8pm 53

11pm 47

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 6:16 pm