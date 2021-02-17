Friday to be Weather Authority Alert Day due to inconvenient, chilly rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Friday will be a Weather Authority Alert Day due to inconvenient, chilly rain that will stick around much longer than we’d like.

We don’t expect severe storms, although we could see a thunderstorm or two. We expect rounds of disruptive rain to push through starting very early Friday morning and persist for most of the day.

The rain will push into southeastern Georgia late Thursday night into early Friday morning. During this time we may see a few thunderstorms and a slight chance for severe storms.

“The big story here is not about severe weather. This is a story about cold rains thaw will be inconvenient, nasty,” Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan said. “They will last throughout the entire day on Friday. The severe threat will be only in the Waycross area. There, they could see a brief severe storm Thursday night between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.”

Showers and weakening storms will start to push into northeastern Florida during the early morning hours of Friday. Temperatures will only be in the upper 50s and the combination of chilly and damp weather will be rather unpleasant.

We’ll start to see drier conditions mid-day in southeastern Georgia, with showers slowly fading from the northwest to the southeast during the afternoon.

A cold front behind the showers pushes through Friday night, clearing our skies out and dropping our temperatures into the frosty zone Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper-30s.

“The worst of the cold stays well north of us and we do not see widespread freezing temps for Jacksonville this weekend, but frost could be expected in Georgia,” Gaughan said.