Don’t be fooled by Mother Nature a wild weather ride is on its way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thursday will start off much milder in the morning hours, you maybe surprised by the breezy, warm, with decreasing clouds during the day. Yes, sunshine will be warming us all up! Into the 80s. The exception will be along area beaches. There temperatures could chill back into the 60s, with some sea fog? Possible.

But don’t be fooled by Mother Nature, as before midnight storms, maybe a severe one or two, will be from Valdosta to Waycross to Brunswick. Back in Jacksonville, Thursday evening temperatures will be in the 70s, even at night!

READ THIS on our Weather Authority Alert Day on Friday.

Then things shift across the entire area Thursday night.

Our (Jacksonville) high temperature for Friday is likely to be around 70° at midnight (12:01 a.m.) and then chill constantly throughout the day into the evening hours. For much of the day Friday we will be in the 50s. Then into the upper 30s as the sun comes out on Saturday. Sunshine will help bu highs on Saturday will be only in the 50s.

Sunday’s a tad better, waking up around 40° and breaking into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Next week looks MUCH more agreeable, with sunshine and mild temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.