Moring rain will give way to a cold, clear night

Cold front continues to sag slowly southeast with areas of rain and showers, isolated thunderstorms possible along or just east of the front. Latest guidance shows a general weakening trend through early this morning.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the day. Clearing skies tonight with patchy frost and near-freezing temperatures inland, 40s along our beaches.

Saturday will still be cool with a steady breeze from the northwest under sunny skies.

Friday: A Weather Authority Light as a cold front will slowly push through, bringing rounds of rain through the late afternoon, evening, 80-100 percent. Temperatures will fall through the day. Clearing skies with cold temperatures tonight.

Saturday: A cold start with low 30s across inland southeast Georgia, 30s to 40s for northeast Florida, 40s along our area beaches. Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. Clear and cold overnight.

Looking ahead: A fairly settled and mild work week to come.

7am 68

8am 67

10am 60

12pm 57

3pm 55

5pm 53

8pm 50

11pm 47

Sunrise: 7:04 am

Sunset: 6:18 pm