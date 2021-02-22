Pleasant start to the week, Richard says your windshield wipers will be on for the ride home

Clouds will increase from the west as an area of low pressure drags a cold front into the area this afternoon. Showers will spread from the west by the early afternoon hours with heavier showers, storms expected during the afternoon rush hour. Isolated storm potential for areas near Gainesville to St Augustine. Wind SW 10 - 15 mph. Clearing skies late tonight and early Tuesday morning.

Sunny skies and mild afternoon highs Tuesday through the rest of the week. If the pollen doesn’t bother you, maybe some open window weather days ahead!

Today: A cold front will push through bringing rounds of rain through late tonight, 80-100 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s across southeast Georgia, upper 60s to 70s across northeast Florida. Clearing skies late tonight after the front pushes offshore.

Tuesday: Wake up temperatures in the 40s for SE GA, upper 40s to 50s for NE FL. Sunny skies with near seasonal temperatures in the 60s area wide. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Open window weather day to come...

7am 50

8am 52

10am 63

12pm 70

3pm 75

5pm 71

8pm 65

11pm 63

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 6:21 pm