Enjoy these warm, dry days Richard says cooler, wetter weather next week

Dense fog inland through 10 am Dry weather and high pressure continue through tonight. High temperatures continue above normal today, this weekend.

South-southwest flow as a weak front lifts northward leading to increased cloud cover and warm temperatures going into the weekend. Mostly dry weather is expected during this period with very slight chances for light showers developing over southeastern Georgia near and south of the Altamaha river. Potential for late evening and early morning patchy fog developments over areas west of the I-75 corridor. The warming trend will continues this weekend.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind S 5-10 mph. Mostly clear with patchy fog overnight.

Saturday: Patchy to dense morning fog. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to ow 60s. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the 80s inland, 70s beachside. Wind S 5-10 mph. Patchy fog with mild temperatures overnight.

Ad

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses...8.5

Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures continue this weekend. Unsettled pattern next week.

7am 49

8am 53

10am 68

12pm 77

3pm 81

5pm 79

8pm 66

11pm 63

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 6:23 pm