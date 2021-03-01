Disruptive rain, dramatic temperature shift prompt Weather Authority Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We don’t expect severe weather, but starting Tuesday afternoon and sticking around until early Wednesday morning, we expect disruptive and inconvenient weather including passing showers, gusty winds and a significant drop in temperatures.

“We are calling it a Weather Authority Alert Day Light as our weather shift is the big story,” said Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan. “It is not about severe storms, it is about a 180-degree turn in our weather -- from afternoon highs in the 80s to afternoon highs Tuesday in the 50s.”

Beginning Tuesday afternoon, passing areas of rain will disrupt your afternoon and evening plans. We don’t expect thunderstorms, but we may see some traffic issues with wet roadways. Across our South Georgia counties, we will see the heaviest rainfall amounts -- up to 2 inches. Counties in North Florida will only see around half-inch of rainfall. If we see any thunderstorms, they would most likely be early Wednesday morning.

Ad

Winds will build to gusting at 25 mph.

The most dramatic aspect will be our changing temperatures. We will be in the 80s on Tuesday before the rain sets in, and we will only top out in the 50s on Tuesday, so our daytime temperatures will drop 20-25 degrees in 24 hours.