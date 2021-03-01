Enjoying the warm weather but not the pollen? An immunologist shares tips to combat allergies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida weather has been sunny and warm this past week. It’s the perfect time of year to be outside, but with that comes itchy eyes and sneezing as pollen accumulates on your skin and clothes.

Over the weekend, pollen levels jumped as high as 10.2, and they sat at 10.4 on Monday.

News4Jax spoke with immunologist Dr. Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation, about several ways to combat allergies.

“Taking nighttime baths, nighttime showers, could make a big difference in terms of washing a lot of that pollen off of your skin, your hair, and putting on a new pair of clothes before you go to bed as well,” Joshi said.

Joshi said pollen is at its worst in the morning and around sunset.

“During the day, the pollen counts will be their worst in the early morning hours, so between 5 and 10 o’clock in the morning, and then again around sunset,” Joshi said.

A quick tip to keep pollen away from your face is to wear sunglasses and a hat.

Joshi provided another tip.

“Don’t forget there are medications that can help people, you know, to try to be proactive if you have to be outdoors,” he said.

On Facebook, several viewers shared how they’re combatting allergies while outside.

“Lots of allergy meds,” said Andrea Garofalo. “And I just have to limit my time outside because it’s that bad,” said Andrea Garofalo.

”It’s terrible in Middleburg,” said Rachel Elizabeth. “Thick pollen coating everything outside "

“Zyrtec d daily,” said Theresa Maria Garcia. “And I eat local honey to try and help.”

And although masks don’t keep out 100% of those tiny pollen particles, Joshi said, it wouldn’t hurt to mask up for an extra layer of protection.