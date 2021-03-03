Wet start to your Wednesday, Richard says cloudy skies will linger

Wet start to your Wednesday. Showers and storms will come to an end around sunrise as the front pushes offshore. Cloudy and cool conditions will continue through late tonight. The sun returns with warmer temperatures Thursday.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with less than seasonal temperatures. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Slow clearing overnight with patchy fog.

Thursday: Cloudy to partly cloudy then becoming sunny. Wake up temperatures in the 40s inland, 50s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind N 5-10 mph.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 3.8

Looking ahead: Warmer under sunny skies through most of Friday. Showers return late Friday, continue through Saturday.

7am 54

8am 54

10am 56

12pm 59

3pm 62

5pm 60

8pm 58

11pm 55

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 6:27 pm