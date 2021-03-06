Cloudy and damp start to our weekend

Happy Saturday!

We’re waking up to some light showers across Northeastern Florida making for a damp and cool start to our weekend.

Moisture from a Gulf low will move in Saturday with the bulk of the rain impacting mainly Northeastern Florida staying south of Georgia. Best timing will be in the mid day/afternoon but some spotty showers may briefly be possible during the morning.

Rain could be steady as the low crosses south Florida. It pulls the rain away after 8 pm Saturday with clearing skies and another shot of cool air staying around for Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the 60s over the weekend with lows from the mid 30s to the upper 40s.

Monday kicks off a change in our forecast, expect mostly sunny skies, no chances for showers, Monday tops out in the mid 60s, but we get warmer each day next week, ending up around 80° by the end of the week.