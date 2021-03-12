Say hello to above average highs near 80

Happy Friday!

We’re starting off cool in the low 50s with some areas of patchy fog. Please drive with caution.

Sunshine will fill our skies again this afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 70s low 80s. Our UV Index is very high so please remember that sunscreen! Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Overnight lows will drop back into the low 50s with a chance for patch fog to develop.

Saturday and Sunday will be carbon copies of one another. We’ll see highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny skies, and light winds out of the ESE 5-10 mph.

A reminder that we spring forward on Sunday, meaning we lose an hour of sleep but we gain an extra hour of daylight in the evenings.

Temperatures in the 80s and sunny skies will follow us into the beginning of next week. Our next chance for rainfall returns Tuesday and sticks with us through Thursday.