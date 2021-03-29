Cool and cloudy Monday makes way for increased rain Tuesday

Happy Monday! It was definitely a cooler day compared to what we saw this past weekend.

Through the rest of the day we can expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the low 60s after sunset.

A warm front will lift north overnight into early Tuesday morning increasing our rain chances and warming us up a bit during the day. Scattered to numerous showers expected. Isolated to possibly scattered thunderstorms, mainly elevated through the morning hours. Isolated storms may be strong. Rain chances sit at 70%.

Tuesday afternoon highs will climb near 80° for NE FL and 70s for SE GA. Winds will be out of the northeast 10-15 mph.

Tuesday night, the warm front moves away with diminishing rain chances, 20 percent.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with a slight chance to see an afternoon shower or two (20%) and highs above average in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next cool down arrives Thursday with highs in the upper 60s low 70s. Sunshine and cooler temperatures will follow us into the weekend so you may want that jacket.

Ad

Easter Sunday looks beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.