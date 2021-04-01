Here comes the cold, Richard says pets, plants will need extra care Friday, Saturday morning

Cold temperatures through Saturday

Frost and near freezing temperatures Friday and Saturday morning for inland areas

The cold front is moving southeast across the area. A few showers along and ahead of the front are possible. Wind will become gusty following the front. High pressure will build through tonight. Sunny skies this afternoon, clear skies tonight.

Lows will be well below normal with lows in the 30s, except for coastal NE FL, closer to lower to mid 40s. Given strength of pressure gradient winds are expected to continue to stir through the night, which will limit widespread frost potential.

Friday night, clear and cold with lows in the lower to mid 30s, and warmer at the coast around 40-45 deg due to northeast flow still breezy at times overnight. A light freeze is possible in some locations for inland zones. This will need to be monitored closely and some patchy frost possible inland, but dew points still look relatively low for widespread frost.

Saturday, high pressure north of the area with a lighter northeast flow. Max temps expected in the mid 60s to around lower 70s inland. Saturday night, lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but 45-50 near the coast.

Thursday: Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Becoming sunny with afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NW 15-20 mph. Clear and cold overnight.

Friday: A chilly start to your day with possible frost inland. Sunny and chilly with wake up temperatures in the 30s to low 40s inland, 40s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 50s to 60s. Wind NE 10-20 mph. Clear and cold overnight.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 10.4

Looking ahead: Great weather for the opening of the Clay County Fair.

7am 60

8am 61

9am 62

10am 63

11am 63

12pm 64

3pm 65

4pm 66

5pm 65

8pm 56

10pm 50

11pm 48

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 7:45 pm