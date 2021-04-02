Easter forecast, will these chilly temperatures last through the holiday?

Easter Sunday is only a few days away and starting our weekend in the 30s Saturday morning isn’t promising.

But wait! The odds are in our favor as our high temperatures Sunday climb closer to our seasonal average in the 70s with sunny skies.

Sunday Morning: We can expect early morning temperatures to be chilly in the upper 40s to low 50s. You’ll want that jacket early on, especially if you want to win that egg hunt or you’re out at a sunrise morning service.

Sunday Midday: Bring on the sunshine! By lunchtime, we will warm up into the mid to upper 60s with winds NE 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 70s with sunny skies.

Sunday Evening: By dinner time our temperatures will drop back down into the upper 60s so you’ll most likely want that jacket again.

On the plus side....no rain! YAY!