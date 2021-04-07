A warm Wednesday, Richard says a dry week will come to a wet end

Another warm afternoon as dry conditions continue. I light west flow will turn onshore after the lunch hour, increasing to 10 to 15 mph from the southeast. Water load will increase overnight with patchy fog possible inland and along the Suwannee.
Wednesday: Sunny afternoon with highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind W/SE 10-15 mph. Clear, cool overnight with patchy fog developing inland.
Thursday: Patchy fog under clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the beaches. Wind S 5-10 mph. Becoming cloudy late with showers possible across southeast Georgia, 10 percent.
Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 9.8
Looking ahead: Showers with storms will develop Friday, linger through the weekend.
7am 50
8am 53
9am 62
10am 69
11am 74
12pm 78
3pm 83
4pm 85
5pm 84
8pm 73
10pm 67
11pm 66
Sunrise: 7:08am
Sunset: 7:49 pm