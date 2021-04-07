A warm Wednesday, Richard says a dry week will come to a wet end

Another warm afternoon as dry conditions continue. I light west flow will turn onshore after the lunch hour, increasing to 10 to 15 mph from the southeast. Water load will increase overnight with patchy fog possible inland and along the Suwannee.

Wednesday: Sunny afternoon with highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind W/SE 10-15 mph. Clear, cool overnight with patchy fog developing inland.

Thursday: Patchy fog under clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the beaches. Wind S 5-10 mph. Becoming cloudy late with showers possible across southeast Georgia, 10 percent.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 9.8

Looking ahead: Showers with storms will develop Friday, linger through the weekend.

7am 50

8am 53

9am 62

10am 69

11am 74

Ad

12pm 78

3pm 83

4pm 85

5pm 84

8pm 73

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 7:08am

Sunset: 7:49 pm