“10” on the Gaughan Gauge until further notice, or at least Thursday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday was amazing, of course the comparison to Sunday made it easy. It was a “10″ on the Gaughan Gauge and as we kick-off this Tuesday morning with almost chilly temperatures in the 50s as the sun comes up. There will be plentiful sunshine, wall to wall blue skies in the morning and only a few high clouds throughout the day will make it a super terrific Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s, even out to the beaches. Beaches will cool after 2pm as the sea breeze (onshore winds) will bring in a slight chill.

Wednesday will be very much like Tuesday, just with more clouds, especially in the afternoon and evening. Why? There will be storms out in the Florida Panhandle, these showers will reach the Jacksonville area on Thursday. Highs Wednesday will be in the 80s.

Thursday, a surge of moisture will reach just west of Jacksonville late in the day. This will cloud our skies up and bring in showers Thursday night. Forecast models are not clear on the impact on Jacksonville from these showers, but a few showers could be heavy overnight. Highs will be cooler, only around 80°.

Ad

Friday through Sunday will be when the wet weather really rolls in, with Saturday being the day with the highest chances of rain and rain amounts.

Got outdoor plans for Saturday? I would start making back-up plans, just in case the models are correct and rains are pretty widespread.

More later.

Another round of spring rains/storms is heading our way