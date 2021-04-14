One last “10” on the Gaughan Gauge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday was a “10″.

Tuesday was a “10″.

Today, Wednesday, will be a “10″. Yet, there will be more hazy sunny skies than the wall to wall blue skies we saw over the past two days.

Sunrise is at 7:01 a.m. and as mentioned there will be hazy sunny skies, kind of cool temperatures, starting off in the 50s in inland locations and closer to 60° at area beaches. The hazy sunny skies will not be enough to slow down a warmer day, that will include southwesterly winds that will help to push warmer air close to area beaches. Highs will be mainly in the mid 80s, around 80° at area beaches. Beaches will see cooler mid afternoon temperatures.

No rain, as mentioned Wednesday will be the last “10″ on the Gaughan Gauge.

By Sunday, the Gaughan Gauge will be down to a “6″.

Umbrella days start on Thursday and will go all the way through next Tuesday.

Each day will have a threat of showers.

Starting on Thursday, there will likely be a round of showers/storms moving through around the lunch hour. These will be heavier west of Jacksonville and in Georgia. Due to the timing of the showers (and clouds), we will not be as warm. Highs will be around 80°.

Friday and Saturday will have a a mix of sun and clouds and a few showers, neither day will be a washout and this is why we will call them “umbrella days” as you will need an umbrella, at times, but not all the time. Highs will be around 80° both days.

Sunday/Monday there “should be” a round of heavier rains and scattered storms. The heavier rains will be Georgia and the scattered heavy storms will be around Jacksonville and south of Jacksonville. Severe storms are NOT likely, as chillier low-level winds will stunt storm development. Highs will be in the 70s on Sunday, but only around 70° on Monday.

The rain threat continues into mid week. More on the threat of mid week rains later.