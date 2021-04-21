Mini roller coaster of temperatures for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Simply a “10″ on the Gaughan Gauge for Wednesday. Sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Even area beaches will have high temperatures in the 80s. Sweet! Accompanying these warm temperature will be super sunny skies and a gusty westerly wind, winds could gust up to 20 mph.

Then the chill rolls into the area.

Waking up both Thursday and Friday mornings around sunrise, will be quite the chill down. Inland area temperature will not quiet reach record cold (around 40°) but expect to see the 40s. Even area beaches will see unusually chilly temperatures, starting off around 55°.

Sunny skies both days won’t help a lot, with afternoon temperatures mainly in the 60s on Thursday and mid 70s on Friday.

This weekend, we will likely keep the streak alive, yep more rain.

Details are still a little cloudy, but expect rains/storm or two.