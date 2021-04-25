Sunshine makes a comeback Sunday afternoon

Happy Sunday! A few clouds continue to fill our skies for our southern counties but will clear by early afternoon.

Sunshine will make a comeback this afternoon across SE GA and NE FL with highs climbing into the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

We’ll stay dry and calm through the rest of the day and overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s low 60s.

Monday will be a comfortable and sunny day with highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

This dry and sunny patter will follow us through the end of the workweek with highs by Thursday climbing into the upper 80s. Our next chance for an isolated shower returns next weekend.