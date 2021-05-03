Hot start to the week with near record highs today

A hot start to the week with showers, storms returning midweek

Today: Partly cloudy and hot today with near record highs. A slight chance of showers, storms late this afternoon, early evening, 20 percent. Two areas of potential development for showers and storms today. One over inland southeast GA and the other over the southeast zones along the Atlantic sea breeze.

With plenty of sun above seasonal temperatures in the lower 90s expected for most areas. Afternoon highs will be just shy of today’s record high, which is 94 degrees from 2002. Showers, storms will wind down tonight near and along Putnam, St. Johns and Flagler counties as they move offshore. The showers, storms across southeast Georgia near and along Ware county will weaken and end late tonight. Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Above normal temperatures continue. Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches. Mainly dry with isolated showers, storms possible, 20 percent. Patchy fog overnight, early morning.

Looking ahead: Showers and storms, some strong to isolated severe possible Wednesday, Thursday. Seasonal temperatures with sunny skies Friday and this weekend.

