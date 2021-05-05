A warm Wednesday with scattered showers, storms

Scattered showers and a slight chance thunder early this morning. A slow-moving cold front will shift south today with showers and storm increasing ahead of the front this afternoon as impulses push across the area on the southwesterly flow. Hot and humid conditions could enhance some storms with threats of strong and possibly severe t-storms with hail and straight-line winds. Locally heavy rain and isolated flooding with training possible.

Tomorrow, showers and thunderstorms expected during the day as the front slowly pushes southeast and then south of the area by late evening. Heavy downpours and gusty winds with a few strong to severe storms possible. Strong gusty winds are the main threat with storms, but some marginal hail is possible.

Today: Wake-up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Showers, isolated storms possible before sunrise. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for southeast Georgia, 80s to low 90s across northeast Florida, 80s along the beaches. Showers with storms will move across our area as the cold front pushes through. Rain chances will develop early and linger through the day, overnight, 50-60 percent for SE GA, 30-40 percent for NE FL. Rain chances continue overnight.

Ad

Thursday: Rounds of rain with thunderstorms likely. A warm start with temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Rain chances will decrease through the morning and afternoon through SE GA, 20-30 percent. Meanwhile the chance of showers and storms increases across northeast Florida, mainly after noon and then ending between 7pm-9pm, 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Clearing skies overnight.

Looking ahead: Cool afternoon highs under sunny skies kick off the weekend, a little warmer for Mother’s Day.

Pollen: 5.6 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 64

8am 66