Friday night’s NASA rocket launch may produce high energy auroras

Friday night’s NASA rocket launch should be visible from Jacksonville. Only this time, don’t expect to see it from the usual southeast vantagepoint.

A Black Brant XII sounding rocket taking off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will provide an interesting sight in the northeast sky on May 7 at 7:58 p.m.

Not only should the blast off be visible from much of the eastern United States and Bermuda, but the experiment it performs may produce high energy auroras in the sky.

Map shows when the rocket may be visible after launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. Two vapor clouds will form north of Bermuda about 9 minutes and 30 seconds after launch.

Scientists hope to explore energy transport in space using a NASA suborbital sounding rocket which emits colorful vapor tracers to stimulate electrons in Earth’s near-space environment.

The barium vapor clouds emitted from the rocket’s payload will generate a magnetic field perturbation which could energize electrons. NASA insists the barium vapor is not harmful to the environment or public health.

The process is similar to how auroras develop over the planet’s polar regions when particles in the Earth’s near-space environment interact with the atmosphere, although it is not expected to form as many visible colorful clouds.

NASA mission, called KiNET-X, is designed to study a very fundamental problem in space plasmas, namely, how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected.