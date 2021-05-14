Another wonderful weekend ahead

Happy Fri-yay! It’s been a beautiful, sunny, and windy day across the region today. Winds sit out of the northeast 15-20 mph with gusts 23+ mph.

Overnight we can expect mostly clear skies, winds NE 8-12 mph and lows in the low 60s.

Saturday will be slightly cooler than our seasonal temperatures this time of year but still beautiful! Afternoon highs on Saturday will climb in the upper 70s with breezy northeasterly winds 10-15 mph.

Those along the coast will be slightly cooler on Saturday with highs only in the mid to low 70s.

Sunday will be another comfortable day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 80s and winds east 10-15 mph.

There will be a slight chance (10%-20%) to see a quick moving isolated shower along our coastal areas Sunday afternoon/evening.

High pressure is in control Monday leaving us sunny and in the mid 80s.

Our rain chances will increase once again by the end of the workweek.

Ad