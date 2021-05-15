Rip current conditions will be bad at Jacksonville-area beaches this weekend

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Thursday was gray, breezy, wet and chilly.

Classic nor’easter. Coastal conditions were particularly raw as winds gusted up to 30 mph. Thursday will likely be the coolest day until October. Daytime temperatures remained in the low to mid 60s until a ray of sunshine brought the afternoon high up to 69 degrees.

Friday saw the sun return with milder temperatures, as afternoon highs reached into the 70s.

The trouble was, the clouds had faded but not the fetch of northeast winds pushing large 4- to 6-foot breakers on to area beaches. These rough waters extend out into the Atlantic Ocean, where small craft advisories are in effect through at least early Sunday. Offshore seas will be in the 4- to 7-foot range and with all these onshore winds, the tides are pushing further up onto area beaches. This will reduce the amount of dry, sandy areas for beachgoers.

Be careful at Huguenot park as the surf could catch a few who spend there time too close to the ocean’s edge.

Most importantly, watch for rip currents!

Keep children in shallow waters, don’t venture too far out as these surf waves are going to have quite a bit of energy in them and they could easily knock your over. Just remember, if you ever feel the ocean is too much, it most likely is, and you should stay in shallower waters.

If you should ever get caught in a rip current where you can notably see yourself being pulled out to sea, DON’T PANIC!

Often times, you might try and stand in this current, but the sand beneath your feet gives way and you end up floating in the water. At this point, try and swim your way UP or DOWN the beach. Often times you don’t have to swim UP or DOWN the beach very far, maybe only 20- to 30-feet and you may feel the rip current relax. Then, either try standing, walking or swimming back to shore.

Most importantly, don’t panic, even as incoming waves may be battering you.

Just remember, most rip currents tend to be short lived (<3 minutes), they only take you out so far (<150-feet), and are only so wide (<120-feet).

The fastest current is just off the beach and can reach speeds of 5 mph!